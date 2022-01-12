Chelsea's Antonio Rudiger Rubbishes Transfer Rumours Amid PSG & Real Madrid Interest

Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger has rubbished transfer rumours linking him with a move to Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain upon the expiry of his contract.

The 28-year-old's current deal at Stamford Bridge expires at the end of the season, with him free to talk to overseas clubs from January onwards.

Speaking to SportBILD via Sport Witness, Rudiger has opened up on rumours linking him with a departure from Chelsea.

IMAGO / PA Images

When asked about the media speculation surrounding his future, Rudiger said: "In the case of transfer rumours, it is well known that the media always like to add a little more salt and pepper to make the headline a bit more explosive and bigger.

"We still have a lot to do at Chelsea this season, and my full focus at the moment is on the City game. My agent is currently taking care of everything else."

This comes after reports stated that the German has his 'heart in two places', London and Madrid as he looks to reject an offer from PSG to move to France.

PSG have reportedly made a contract offer to the defender but this has fallen well short of his demands, leaving him with the possibility of staying at Chelsea.

IMAGO / PA Images

Thomas Tuchel confirmed that Chelsea are still negotiating with Rudiger for a new deal.

"As I understand it, we are in communication with him. The club are in communication. He is aware of what I demand, how I appreciate to work with him. The level which he is playing is still super high and outstanding."

It remains to be seen as to what the future holds for Rudiger, who finished the interview by stating that we will hear from him once he has made his final decision.

"Accordingly, you will not hear from me until the day of the final decision." he concluded.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube