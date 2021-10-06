Chelsea's Interest in Benfica's Darwin Nunez, But Focus Remains On Portuguese Club

    • October 6, 2021
    Chelsea's Interest in Benfica Star Confirmed, But Focus Remains On Portuguese Club

    Author:

    Chelsea linked Darwin Nunez remains fully focused on Benfica despite interest from 'big clubs' across Europe, according to his agent.

    The 22-year-old was linked to the Blues by reports in Portugal earlier this week, and his agent Edgardo Lasalvia has confirmed 'big clubs' have made approaches. 

    PSG, Atletico Madrid, Inter and AC Milan as well as Manchester City have all been linked with the Uruguayan.

    His agent previously said“Darwin is ready to play in any team on the globe.

    “Various top-level teams have contacted us, but for the moment the head is on continuing and growing with Benfica and with the Uruguayan national team: this is how important things will come.”

    Now Lasalvia has spoken more on his client's future to Record in Portugal to insist Nunez is fully focused on Benfica.

    “He’s focused on Benfica. He wants to repay the trust they have placed in him and win titles this season."

    Brighton showed interest in him in the summer, having several offers rejected, but now he has bided his time, bigger clubs across Europe are now expressing interest. 

    He netted 12 goals and assisted 14 times last season, an impressive record which is protected by a €150 million release clause. 

