Chelsea's Possible UEFA Champions League Last 16 Opponents

Chelsea finally finished top of their Champions League group after a tough beginning to the campaign last night. A 2-1 win against Dinamo Zagreb, who had already beaten the blue's away from home, ensured Chelsea claimed top spot.

The last 16 draw takes place on Monday November 7th at 11am in Switzerland, and Chelsea will certainly be hoping for something favourable. There are some very tough ties, and some easier ties but as we know in the Champions League every game is difficult.

There are six possible teams the blue's can draw on Monday.

Chelsea beat Dinamo Zagreb to finish top of their group. IMAGO / PA Images

Possible Last 16 Opponents:

Club Brugge

Inter Milan

Frankfurt

RB Leipzig

Borussia Dortmund

PSG

A possible clash with Christopher Nkunku is on the cards. IMAGO / Picture Point LE

Some tough fixtures in their, and a game Chelsea will certainly want to avoid is a two legged tie against PSG. The French champions seem to have found their mojo, with Lionel Messi performing to the heights that made him the great player he is today.

Chelsea will fancy their chances against most of the teams, and some storylines within the ties could be a game against RB Leipzig. The Blue's are moving in on Christopher Nkunku, and what a story it would be if his goal knocked Chelsea out.

Out of the six teams, Chelsea would ideally want a tie against Frankfurt or Club Brugge. Graham Potter finally gets to showcase his managerial prowess on the grandest stage of them all.

Read More Chelsea Stories