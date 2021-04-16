Chelsea's stance on Fikayo Tomori's future at AC Milan revealed

Chelsea will not sell Fikayo Tomori to AC Milan for a fee any lower than the amount pre-agreed back in January.

The 23-year-old joined the Rossoneri on a loan deal until the end of the season, but the transfer also included an option to buy this summer.

Both clubs agreed on an initial £25 million fee, which Milan could activate at the end of the 2020/21 campaign if they wished.

(Photo by Fabrizio Carabelli / SOPA Images/Sipa USA)

Tomori has flourished at the San Siro and manager Stefano Pioli has recently admitted their plans are to keep Tomori on a permanent basis, meaning they will trigger his buyout clause.

"We are so happy with Tomori, our plan with him is so clear. We want to confirm Fikayo and our plan is to keep him next season. Let’s see what happens with Chelsea."

Milan have previously admitted the price is high but as per Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea will not negotiate with the Italian side and they will have to pay the full amount if they want to keep Tomori.

Milan are yet to hold talks with Chelsea and nothing will be decided on Tomori's future until May at the end of the season. The Rossoneri are keen and it has been previously reported they will use the funds from Champions League qualification to fund Tomori's transfer.

Tomori is happy at Milan but the deal is not down to him. It looks unlikely he will return to Chelsea this summer, which will see Thomas Tuchel likely head into the market for a new central defender.

