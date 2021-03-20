Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea summer centre-back transfer wishlist has been revealed

Chelsea are planning on bolstering their defence this summer in the transfer market.

Thomas Tuchel's side have been defensively sound since his appointment. Two goals conceded in just 13 games has seen the Blues remain unbeaten, winning nine and drawing four.

They have put themselves in a favourable position in the Premier League, and are still going strong in the Champions League and FA Cup.

But plans for the summer are already being looked at and they are keen on strengthening the defence.

As per the Athletic, the club have already eyes three possible centre-back's they could sign this summer. Bayern Munich's Niklas Sule, RB Leipzig's Ibrahima Konate and Atletico Madrid defender Jose Gimenez have all been placed on the club's wishlist.

Chelsea are also looking to extend the contracts of Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen, while they are also working on handing Thiago Silva a new one-year deal with his current contract set to expire at the end of the season.

With the array of options at the back for Tuchel, including Ethan Ampadu and Marc Guehi returning, possibly Fikayo Tomori too but unlikely, he has some choices to make in the backline this summer if he is looking to bring in a new centre-back.

