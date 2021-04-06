Chelsea's stance on Erling Haaland this summer has been revealed

Chelsea believe this summer is their best chance of landing Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund.

The 20-year-old has attracted interest from the top European clubs as Chelsea, Manchester City, Real Madrid and Barcelona all target the Norwegian forward.

Dortmund's don't want to lose their prolific forward this summer as they look to hold out for a further season before his €75 million release clause becomes active next summer.

(Photo by Xinhua/Sipa USA)

It has been claimed that Real Madrid lead the race for Haaland and that Manchester City would possibly not be in the mix this summer due to not wanting to pay the fees involved and be in a bidding war.

But as per Simon Johnson on the 'Ornstein and Chapman Podcast', Chelsea believe this summer is their best shot of landing Haaland if they are able to find the funds to secure his signing.

They think that if his transfer goes to next summer, they will be 'up against it' with the competition from Real Madrid and co, and the club believe it would be 'extremely difficult' to finalise a transfer.

A new striker is believed to be a top priority for Chelsea this summer. (Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Chelsea see Haaland as somebody who could turn them from a top four side into a Premier League and Champions League-winning side if he were to make the switch to west London.

Last week, Thomas Tuchel refused to be drawn on speculation linking Haaland with Chelsea. "I will not answer that out of respect for the player and Borussia Dortmund," he said. "There is big news around him and his agent. It seems like they are creating a race for the player and I will fully accept this a player for Borussia Dortmund, a promising player of course.

"But he isn't our player and is not in our squad. So we will not comment on anything else regarding Haaland."

