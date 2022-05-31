Skip to main content

Chelsea's Valuation of Romelu Lukaku Revealed Amid Inter Milan Interest

Chelsea's valuation of Romelu Lukaku has been revealed amid interest from Inter Milan, with a potential return being discussed.

The former Inter star had a fairly inconsistent season upon his return to Chelsea, spending time out of the team after a controversial interview in December.

As per La Repubblica, via Sempre Inter, Lukaku's valuation has been revealed as Chelsea could be open to a sale.

The report states that Chelsea will allow Lukaku to leave on loan with a purchase obligation of €70 million.

The Blues brought Lukaku in for £97.5 million, or €115 million, from Inter last summer and will not wish to let him leave at a 'substantial loss'.

Thomas Tuchel's men will request a paid loan of €23 million containing a purchase obligation for €70 million.

The report continues to state that the Serie A side cannot afford a permanent move for their former star, and must instead try to convince Chelsea to allow him to leave on loan this summer.

Inter are also thinking of offering Stefan de Vrij as part of the deal, but it is unclear as to whether Chelsea would accept this amid their defensive rebuild this summer.

Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen are set to depart at the end of their contracts in June, with the Blues not holding any reported interest in de Vrij.

It remains to be seen as to what the future holds for Lukaku, who could return to Italy in the summer.

