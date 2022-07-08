Skip to main content

Giorgio Chiellini Hints That Juventus Might Try to Sign Chelsea’s Christian Pulisic

Former Juventus player Giorgio Chiellini has hinted that his old club might try and sign USMNT and Chelsea winger Christian Pulisic this summer.

With Chelsea set to sign Raheem Sterling in the coming weeks and talks of another forward being a priority signing for the Blues, it might mean that we could see some departures this window.

Christian Pulisic

Hakim Ziyech is on the verge of joining AC Milan and there have also been talks about Christian Pulisic potentially being allowed to leave if the offer comes in.

One club that no one expected the American winger to be linked with was Italian side Juventus.

After leaving Italy and signing for Los Angeles FC former Juve captain, Giorgio Chiellini, said that Pulisic would make a great third winger for the Italian side, via Blue_Footy.

Christian Pulisic

"Pulisic is very good, I think, when he starts from the side and comes inside, and with the injury of Chiesa - he [will] surely still return, but not before September, and in the first months, surely he can play every game.

"With the [arrival] of Angel Di Maria, Pulisic could be the fantastic third winger for Juventus. He has improved year by year, he did a fantastic season in Chelsea."

