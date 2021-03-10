Christian Pulisic could leave Chelsea this summer if lack of game time continues

Christian Pulisic has been linked with a move away from Chelsea this summer following a limited number of opportunities under Thomas Tuchel.

The 22-year-old has only started one of Tuchel's eleven games in charge and that was against Barnsley in the FA Cup last month.

He has come off the bench six times in the nine league matches under Tuchel, but has yet to make an impression on the German, who he worked with at Borussia Dortmund.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

And Fabrizio Romano is now reporting that Pulisic could be on his way out of the club this summer if his situation doesn't improve.

Romano states that the American doesn't want to cause any problems and is happy to wait until the end of the season to assess his situation at Chelsea.

If it doesn't get better, he will be one of the candidates to depart Stamford Bridge.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Tuchel has had nothing but praise for the 22-year-old after he was questioned over his lack of minutes.

"I can say nothing else but good things about him.

"Maybe his biggest problem is that I know him from Dortmund and I think he started only in the cup games. It is my responsibility and it is a bit unfair but I know what impact he can have in the last 20 or 30 minutes

He was a bit unlucky in the last few games. It isn't a lack of trust or quality, it is just that he will have to be patient. I have another guy who I would love to mention in Emerson who suffers from bad decisions by me.

"He does not play but he is an amazing guy who trains at the highest level and he never lets the team down with his mentality. It was a super hard decision today to have him out of the squad, the same with Tammy. It is like this, we have a strong group. The guys have to keep on fighting. There's no other way."

Liverpool, Bayern Munich and Manchester United have all been linked with Pulisic.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube