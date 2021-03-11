Chelsea have 'great interest' in Bayern Munich star Kingsley Coman

Chelsea's reported interest in Bayern Munich winger Kingsley Coman has been confirmed.

Thoams Tuchel's side have been previously linked with the France international and it was reported that they could reignite their interest should Christian Pulisic depart.

Pulisic's lack of game time has raised question marks over his future in west London after making the switch from the Bundesliga and Borussia Dortmund in the summer of 2019.

And SPORT1 have confirmed that Chelsea have 'great interest' in the 24-year-old.

However, Bayern are looking to extend Coman's contract in Germany. At the end of the season, he will have two years left on his deal and is yet to negotiate a new deal.

Chelsea, Manchester United and Manchester City are all admirers of Coman.

What is Christian Pulisic's situation?

Chelsea have a whole host of attacking players - Mason Mount, Kai Havertz, Timo Werner, Hakim Ziyech and Callum Hudson-Odoi - and their is heavy competition for Pulisic to get into the team.

He has only started one of Tuchel's 11 games, that was an FA Cup match against Barnsley, and the German has acknowledged that is treatment has been unfair.

"I can say nothing else but good things about him," said Tuchel.

"Maybe his biggest problem is that I know him from Dortmund and I think he started only in the cup games. It is my responsibility and it is a bit unfair but I know what impact he can have in the last 20 or 30 minutes.

"He was a bit unlucky in the last few games. It isn't a lack of trust or quality, it is just that he will have to be patient."

He will reportedly assess his situation and future at the end of the season - Bayern, Liverpool and Manchester United have all been linked.

Coman to replace the American?

It's being suggested that Coman could be the replacement to fill Pulisic's absence if he were to ask for a transfer.

But all eyes will be on the American before any new winger is even thought about, considering the array of options Tuchel has at his disposal already.

