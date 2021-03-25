Christian Pulisic speaks out on Chelsea future amid transfer links to Liverpool, Bayern Munich & Man Utd

Christian Pulisic is confident of returning to his post-lockdown form under Thomas Tuchel at Chelsea, despite speculation over his future in west London.

The 22-year-old has only started three of Tuchel's first 14 games in charge which has raised question marks over his future at the club.

He has since been linked with the likes of Liverpool, Bayern Munich and Manchester United, with reports suggesting he will consider his future at the end of the season.

Pulisic has been troubled by injuries this term which have set him back following a blistering post-lockdown form as he spearheaded Chelsea to Champions League qualification last season.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Despite being given the Man of the Match award against Sheffield United last Sunday in the FA Cup quarter-finals, Pulisic has struggled to find his form when he has been given the chance.

On his recent difficulties at Chelsea he said: "It hasn't been the easiest thing. Obviously, I'm a guy who always wants to play, but I think I'm on a really good path.

"I love to take on challenges. I love to, not prove people wrong, but prove myself right in a way. So I'll just continue to work hard.

Tuchel's arrival has seen Pulisic struggled for minutes and it has become harder to work his way back into the side as a result of their unbeaten start under the German.

Pulisic added: "I was in a similar situation, I think, when I first came to Chelsea, so I had to work my way and earn my position in the team and to finally get some minutes.

"I feel like I did that and I feel like I'm basically going out there and trying to do the same thing now.

"I feel very confident in my form right now and the way I'm feeling and playing, so I think I'm on a good path."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube