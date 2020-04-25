'Christian Pulisic will leave Chelsea if Frank Lampard signs Philippe Coutinho'

Frank Lampard has been advised against signing Barcelona midfielder Philippe Coutinho this summer, otherwise he could see Christian Pulisic leave Chelsea.

Chelsea have been heavily linked with a move for Coutinho as Barcelona look to offload the 27-year-old following his disappointing spell in Spain since arriving from England in 2018.

But pundit Don Hutchinson believes if the Blues were to land the Brazilian, it will have a knock-on effect on the future of Christian Pulisic at the club.

"I would love to sit down with Jody Morris, who is a friend of mine, and you guys know I'm friends with Frank Lampard as well, and say why aren't you offering these positions to Christian Pulisic?" Hutchison said on ESPN FC.

"Instead of scouring Europe for a number ten or someone who can play on either flank, you've got one in-house. They've got one already on the books at Chelsea."

"Invest a little bit more time in Christian Pulisic.

"I hear from the grapevine that he's a little bit quiet and a little bit shy, maybe it's time for Jody and Frank to coax that out of him and make him a team player and more demanding on the pitch.

Chelsea have been offered Coutinho on loan or on a permanent basis by Barcelona. Getty Images

"I'd like to know why Chelsea are going for Coutinho. I can't imagine Christian Pulisic staying around if they do."

Former Chelsea defender Glen Johnson has urged Frank Lampard to land Coutinho this summer.

But the impact of coronavirus could mean it is unlikely Chelsea will land any new signings for big-money this summer.

Pulisic has had to watch on from the sidelines since January after injuries and setback have seen absent from the side since New Years Day against Brighton.

