Claims of Chelsea offering Kai Havertz a five-year contract have been rubbished

Matt Debono

Chelsea had been reported to have made their first move for Bayer Leverkusen's Kai Havertz by offering him a five-year-deal, but those claims have been quickly rubbished. 

The 20-year-old is the subject of interest from Frank Lampard's side, Bayern Munich and several other top European clubs this summer. 

Lampard's side had reportedly offered the Germany international a five-year-deal in west London worth €8 million-a-year. 

But Fabrizio Romano has quickly put those claims to bed insisting no official bid of contact has been made by Chelsea to Havertz or Leverkusen. 

Chelsea are looking to splash the cash this summer as they close in on RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner for £54 million after landing Hakim Ziyech back in February from Ajax. 

They are also interested in Leicester City full-back Ben Chilwell with the Foxes expecting the Blues to make a move this summer. 

