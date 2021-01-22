Confirmed details of Fikayo Tomori's loan transfer to AC Milan with option to buy

Chelsea have reached an agreement with AC Milan for the loan transfer of defender Fikayo Tomori, which includes an option to buy.

The 23-year-old will arrive in Milan on Friday to seal his move to Milan, which could see him feature against Atalanta on Saturday for the Rossoneri.

Tomori makes the move in search of regular game time after only featuring four times for Chelsea this season under Frank Lampard - just one of those came in the Premier League and that was back in September, coming off the bench against Liverpool.

After constant negotiations, a deal has been reached between the two parties for Tomori, it has been confirmed.

(Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)

Tomori will initially join Milan on a six-month loan deal until the end of the season, with a view to making the move permanent.

Should Milan wish to take the option to buy up, they will have to pay £25 million, plus £5 million in add-ons.

Milan have already sent the contract to the Serie A headquarters as the move closes in.

Milan are delighted with the signing with director Paolo Maldini hailing Tomori as the 'perfect' signing for their squad as he admitted they have been long-term admirers of the defender.

"We wanted Fikayo Tomori last summer also, he's always been one of our targets. He's perfect for our squad..."

Lampard previously said that although Tomori is heading out on loan, he still has a long-term future in west London. That is now out of his hands.

