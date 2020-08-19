SI.com
Absolute Chelsea
Conor Gallagher subject of interest from whole host of Premier League clubs as Chelsea open contract talks

Matt Debono

Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher is the subject of heavy interest from several Premier League sides as the Blues look to open fresh contract talks. 

The 20-year-old enjoyed his first year of senior football out on loan last season in the Championship after spending the first part of the season with Charlton Athletic, before being called by to head out on loan to Swansea City in January. 

Gallagher nearly clinched promotion to the Premier League, alongside fellow Blue loanee Marc Guehi, with Swansea but the Welsh side were defeated in the play-off semi-finals.

But as per the Mail, Chelsea are now looking to open contract talks with the midfielder as he returns to Cobham this summer. 

In his 45 appearances in the Championship last season, combined with his two spells at Charlton and Swansea, Gallagher netted six times and returned 11 assists. 

swansea-city-v-luton-town-sky-bet-championship (2)

His deal at Stamford Bridge runs until 2022, and is set to head out on loan next season with several sides interested in his services. 

Crystal Palace, Newcastle United, Leeds United and Aston Villa are all showing interest in Gallagher. 

He previously admitted, following his play-off campaign coming to an end, that he remains unsure where his future lays next season.

"Swansea's a great club, why not? I've enjoyed my time here," said Gallagher on returning to the Liberty Stadium.

"I've had a great second half of the season which I've really enjoyed. But I don't know what will happen next season with Chelsea."

