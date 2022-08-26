Conor Gallagher Urged to Leave Chelsea and Sign for Newcastle United

Former Scotland manager Alex McLeish has urged Conor Gallagher to join Newcastle United on loan.

After a very impressive loan move with Crystal Palace last season, many clubs still want to try and sign Conor Gallagher this window.

Everton, Palace, Aston Villa and Newcastle United have been some of the clubs linked with a potential move.

However, it's still unknown if Thomas Tuchel will allow the transfer to happen, especially with N'Golo Kante and Mateo Kovacic both currently injured.

Despite these injures, once they return, Gallagher's game time will be significantly reduced, which could potentially see him push for a move before that happens.

In a recent interview with Football Insider, Alex McLeish said that joining Newcastle would be a great move for Gallagher.

“When you are at the level Newcastle are, with their spending, you don’t want to make mistakes,” McLeish said.

“You have to make the most of your budget, which is why Newcastle might be looking at loans.

“When you are bringing in top young players, you always have a chance. Guardiola has spent well over £1billion at Man City.

“That is what you have to do to bring in those top players and what you have to spend to stay right at the top, that’s what Man City have done.

“If Gallagher is allowed to leave, which it looks like he might, what a place to go and sign. Newcastle are so positive right now.”

