‘Could Be a Solid Goalscorer’ - Pundit Gives Verdict on Everton Target Michy Batshuayi

Noel Whelan thinks that Everton could be signing a great player in Michy Batshuayi this summer.

Michy Batshuayi has now been at Chelsea for six years after the Blues signed him for £35million from Marseille.

However, the Belgian has never broken into the first team squad and he has been on four loan moves over the years.

After six long years, it's starting to look like Batshuayi's time at Stamford Bridge is coming to an end.

His former manager, Frank Lampard, is looking to bring him to Everton this summer on a permanent basis, according to recent reports.

The 28-year-old's contract at Chelsea runs out next summer so it's the Blues' last chance to get some of the money back that they spent on him all those years ago.

Even though he never was successful at Chelsea, one pundit believes Everton could be signing a 'solid goalscorer'.

“Batshuayi is another player who had a big hype about him but never hit those heights,” Whelan told Football Insider.

“He hasn’t done as well as he probably should have done, and he’s been loaned out here, there, and everywhere as a result.

“Everton need another striker, there’s no doubt about it. It’s just whether Batshuayi can find that form which brought him to the Premier League in the first place.

“Everyone seems to want to keep taking a chance on him, and that’s because there is a player in there.

“He could be a solid goalscorer, it’s just about finding that consistency and form in a side.”

