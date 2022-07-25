Skip to main content

‘Could Have Been Different’ - Pundit on Timo Werner’s Future at Chelsea

Former West Ham United player Frank McAvennie thinks Timo Werner's time at Chelsea is over.

When Chelsea signed Werner from RB Leipzig for £47million, the German was meant to be the next top striker in the Premier League.

Unfortunately, he hasn't lived up to that expectation and there are now reports that Thomas Tuchel is unhappy with him.

Timo Werner

Along with that, Werner is also reportedly frustrated with Tuchel's public criticism of him and the squad.

With this in-house fighting, it could spell the end for the 26-year-old at Stamford Bridge.

One former Premier League player thinks that no matter what Werner does in the future, the Chelsea fans will never take to him.

He’s missed more chances than what he’s scored that’s for sure," McAvennie told Football Insider.

Timo Werner

They paid quite a bit of money for him. I think if they got half back they would be delighted because he has missed a lot of chances.

His life could have been so different, he could have been the top man if a couple of his chances had gone in. If he gets a move he’ll go and be a star again at another club.

I don’t think what he does now at Chelsea will matter, even if he starts scoring goals, because I don’t think the fans have taken to him.

