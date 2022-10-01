Crystal Palace vs Chelsea: Early Team News
Chelsea travel to Crystal Palace today in the three o'clock kick-off in the Premier League, and some early team news has dropped about the Chelsea line-up ahead of the game.
Graham Potter ruled N'Golo Kante and Marc Cucurella have been ruled out of the game already, with Kante not fully fit yet despite returning to training and Marc Cucurella suffering from an illness.
There is a surprise in the line-up, with a certain big name summer signing dropped from the starting line-up.
According to Sam_c345 on Twitter, Graham Potter has not named Kalidou Koulibaly in his first ever Premier League line-up for Chelsea. The summer signing has been left out, but Wesley Fofana does start the game in his place.
Cesar Azpilicueta is also not named in the starting line-up, with Reece James expected to start right-back.
Trevoh Chalobah is not starting despite rumours this week, and judging by that the Chelsea back four can almost be named. James, Fofana, Silva and Ben Chilwell.
Armando Broja does not start, with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang expected to be in from the start for his first Premier League game for Chelsea, and his first Premier League appearance since leaving Arsenal.
The line-up can nearly be predicted due to the players that have been left out.
Kepa, James, Fofana, Silva, Chilwell, Kovacic, Mount Jorginho, Sterling, Havertz and Aubameyang.
A strong line-up from Potter.
