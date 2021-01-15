Danny Drinkwater arrives in Turkey to complete Kasimpasa transfer

Danny Drinkwater has arrived in Istanbul to complete his long-awaited loan move to Kasimpasa.

Drinkwater, 30, was recently linked with a possible move to the Turkish side after a hugely unsuccessful three-and-a-half year spell at Stamford Bridge, despite an imminent move being denied by Goal.

According to Will Unwin, Drinkwater has arrived in Istanbul after being given special dispensation to travel and will soon complete his loan switch to Kasimpasa.

His transfer will be finalised just days after Drinkwater was rumoured to be eyeing a move to either Germany, North America or Turkey.

Drinkwater hasn't made a senior appearance for the Blues since 2018 and is currently training with the reserves in order to maintain his fitness levels.

During his tenure at Stamford Bridge, the former England international has spent most of his time away on loan after being restricted to being a mere squad-player.

He didn't help his case a few weeks back, getting involved in a brawl with 16-year-old midfielder Alfie Devine in his side's 3-2 win victory over Tottenham Hotspur U-23's.

Drinkwater was a focal part of the Leicester side that defied all odds by winning the Premier League in 2016, forming a formidable midfield partnership with Chelsea star N'Golo Kanté.

