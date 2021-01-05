Danny Drinkwater eyeing possible switch to Bundesliga in January

A switch to Germany has emerged as an option for Chelsea outcast Danny Drinkwater in the ongoing transfer window.

During his tenure at Stamford Bridge, Drinkwater, 30, has spent most of his time away on loan after being restricted to being a mere squad-player.

However, according to Fussball Transfers, Drinkwater could have a shot at getting his career back on track with a shock move to the Bundesliga on the cards.

Drinkwater hasn't made a senior appearance for the Blues since 2018 and is currently training with the reserves in order to maintain his fitness levels.

The former English international has been a massive flop ever since he was brought in by Antonio Conte in 2017.

He didn't help his case a few weeks back, getting involved in a brawl with 16-year-old midfielder Alfie Devine in his side's 3-2 win victory over Tottenham Hotspur U-23's.

Chelsea seem adamant on getting rid of the former-Leicester City man - the London outfit are willing to pay part of his wages for a loan move to go through.

Drinkwater was a focal part of the Leicester side that defied all odds by winning the Premier League in 2016, forming a formidable midfield partnership with Chelsea star N'Golo Kanté.

Though he is way past his prime, the likes of FC Koln and Schalke have emerged as potential suitors for the forgotten man at Stamford Bridge.

However, whether a move will be sanctioned remains to be seen with Drinkwater's agents weighing his options as a move to Turkey, North America and Russia not being ruled out too.

