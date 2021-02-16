David Alaba set to make announcement on future amid Real Madrid and Chelsea interest

Bayern Munich defender David Alaba is expected to provide an update on his future amid reports linking him with a summer move to Real Madrid.

Alaba, who turns 29 in June, has failed to agree a contract extension with Bayern and will be a free agent in the summer, with Madrid close to agreeing a four-year deal worth £400,000-a-week with the Austrian.

According to German outlet Bild, Alaba will make an announcement on his future on Tuesday after months of rumours circling around his next destination as he prepares to leave the Bundesliga champions at the end of the season.

The report further says that despite heavy interest from Chelsea in recent weeks, the west London outfit look set to miss out on Alaba's signature.

According to reports last week, Chelsea were unwilling to break their current wage structure to land the defender, who'd put off a number of suitors by demanding to be paid an incredible £20 million per year.

It has also emerged that while that the predominant left-back, who has flourished at centre-back for the past two seasons, would like to operate as a defensive midfielder at his next club.

The news comes as a blow to Blues boss Thomas Tuchel, who was reportedly keen on bringing the Bayern star to Stamford Bridge as part of a squad overhaul in a bid to make his side title-challengers next season.

It has been widely reported that though they've been linked with a series of players in a variety of positions, Chelsea are prioritising the capture of a top striker and a centre-back in the summer.

Italian journalist and transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Madrid are on the verge of sealing a four-year deal with Alaba. However, the defender is yet to put pen to paper on those terms despite having reached a verbal contract with Galacticos' boss Zinedine Zidane.

