The agent of Bayern Munich defender David Alaba is set to speak to Chelsea in January.

Pini Zahavi, Alaba's agent, is looking for potential suitors with Alaba's deal set to expire at the end of the season.

Alaba has yet to agree a new contract at Bayern for beyond this summer, and it is unlikely that a new deal with be agreed.

Talking on the HereWeGoPodcast, Christian Falk of BILD, Zahavi is expecting to speak to Chelsea in January and is hoping to strike a deal.

Falk claims that there is no sign of fresh talks after Bayern withdrew a previous contract offer to the Austria defender.

----------

