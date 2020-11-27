SI.com
David Alaba's agent set to open talks with Chelsea over proposed transfer from Bayern Munich

Matt Debono

The agent of Bayern Munich defender David Alaba, Pini Zahavi will reportedly open talks with Chelsea in January over a proposed transfer.

Alaba, 28, is coming to the end of his contract with the German champions with his deal set to expire at the end of the current season.

Yet to agree a new deal, this will mean Alaba could start to agree a move to another club from January.

He has already rejected offers from Bayern to stay in Germany, and Real Madrid are one of the clubs interested. 

But BILD journalist Christian Falk has said Alaba's agent will open talks with January over a potential transfer for the Austrian. 

(Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)

Paris Saint-Germain are also another club that Alaba's team are looking at as a potential new suitor. 

Lampard's side, if interested, could look to wait until the summer to land Alaba on a free, or could see it as a wise move to pay a small fee in January to beat all of the competition to ensure they sign the defender. 

Bayern boss Hansi Flick says he wants Alaba to stay.

"He’s a very important player. He’s been with the club for over nine years and has been a treble winner twice during that time. You can’t write off such a player."

