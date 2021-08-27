August 27, 2021
David Moyes: Chelsea Accept West Ham's Offer for Kurt Zouma

The deal is on.
Author:
Publish date:

Kurt Zouma is edging closer to a permanent move to West Ham this summer, David Moyes has confirmed.

The 26-year-old is set to leave Chelsea for east London after it was reported the two clubs had agreed a £25 million fee

Zouma's personal terms were believed to be an initial issue but a five-year deal has been agreed and he had his medical earlier this week in Paris. 

sipa_32282975

Despite some last minute complications, the Frenchman is now close to sealing the switch across the capital

Moyes confirmed a bid had been accepted by Chelsea and now all that is left to do is for the medical to be completed and paperworks to be signed to make it official.

What was said?

In his press conference on Friday, Moyes confirmed the news that a deal was almost done. 

"We've had an offer accepted from Chelsea on Kurt, he is still completing his medical." 

sipa_33273636 (1)

How did Thomas Tuchel respond to the speculation?

Shortly after on Friday, Tuchel addressed the media on Zouma's future

He said: "I don’t want to lie to you. There are negotiations between West Ham and Chelsea about Kurt. Kurt right now is not with us, not because of these negotiations. He has some personal, family issues to solve and we allowed him to go and travel to France so this is not the reason he is not in the squad. 

"There are negotiations but to be very honest, I don’t know where it leads right now. We have to wait. Both things can happen that he stays and that he leaves."

sipa_34410701 (1)
