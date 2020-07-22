David Moyes: West Ham's intention is to keep Declan Rice amid interest from Chelsea

West Ham don't want to sell Declan Rice this summer who is the subject of interest from city neighbours Chelsea.

The 21-year-old has been linked back to west London where he spent his academy days but Hammers boss David Moyes intends to keep him at the club.

Rice has attracted the interest of Frank Lampard and Jody Morris, with reports that the Blues are ready to offer duo Ross Barkley and Michy Batshuayi as part of a swap-deal for the England international.

Moyes talked on his future in east London and insisted he doesn't want to see him depart.

"I am confident he will be here because he is under contract, but whatever club you are at, even the biggest clubs sell their best players at the right value," Moyes said.

"My intention is not to sell Declan at all, my intention is to keep him.

"We can't stop other clubs making offers but I'm guessing you [the media] will speculate, but the truth is we have had no offers for anybody. He is a really good player and I see him helping us, I hope that he sees what we are trying to add which will make him excited about being at West Ham

"Declan was reassured when he signed a five-year contract, when you do that you decide you are committed to the club. If somebody then turns up and offers you a bundle of cash, that's the club's decision.

"I think Declan is the future captain of West Ham going forward. When Mark Noble comes to an end I think it will be Declan Rice. We have no intention of letting him go but if it does come it will need to be 'Bank of England' money."

----------

