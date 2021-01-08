David Moyes & West Ham's owners 'big fans' of Chelsea forward Olivier Giroud

West Ham manager David Moyes and club owners are 'big fans' of Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud.

The east London outfit are desperately short of options down the middle - with Sébastien Haller having completed his £20 million departure to Dutch outfit Ajax and Michail Antonio struggling with hamstring issues.

According to ExWHUemployee, David Moyes is a big fan of the Giroud and would like to add him to his ranks during the January window.

Giroud has silenced his critics by delivering for Frank Lampard whenever called upon this season.

Giroud, 34, has been heavily linked with a move away from Stamford Bridge in recent weeks with the likes of Juventus and Atlético Madrid interested, with just six months left on his current deal at Chelsea.

The French international remains Chelsea's top-scorer this season, netting nine goals in all competitions for Frank Lampard's side.

This season, Giroud boasts a goal every 66 minutes - a remarkable statistic for a player who many thought was on his way out of the club after Chelsea's big investment in their attack in the summer.



Giroud has fought his way into the first-team and remains Lampard's most reliable front-man, silencing his doubters by doing his talking on the pitch.

Despite reports linking the Frenchman with a move, Italian journalist and transfer expert, Fabrizio Romano, recently confirmed that Giroud is set to stay at Stamford Bridge this month.

With Werner struggling to adapt to the Premier League and Tammy Abraham in and out of the side, Giroud is the deadliest option up top for the Blues and Lampard simply cannot afford to risk letting him go anytime soon.

----------

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube