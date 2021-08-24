August 24, 2021
Davide Zappacosta Sends Chelsea Message Following Atalanta Move

Author:
Publish date:

Davide Zappacosta has sent Chelsea a message following his permanent transfer to Serie A side Atalanta.

The Italian departed Stamford Bridge to re-join Atalanta in a deal worth €10 million.

The defender has taken to social media to say his farewells to Chelsea.

Firstly, Zappacosta took to Instagram to say: "Thank you for everything and best of luck for the future!"

The former Blue then wrote on Twitter: "Goodbye ChelseaFC what an amazing journey! One FA Cup, one UEFA Cup, wearing this colours gives you a special emotion! Thank you for everything and best of luck for the future. Zap"

The defender signed for Chelsea in 2017 under Antonio Conte but could never break into the first team at the club, with Victor Moses ahead of him before Reece James broke into the team and has made the wing-back position his own.

Zappacosta amassed 25 outings across all competitions last season, scoring four goals and recording two assists on loan at Genoa and has caught the eye of several Serie A clubs, with Atalanta winning the race for the defender.

With a year remaining on his contract, Chelsea were keen to get him off the books at the club and Atalanta have found themselves a new full-back.

