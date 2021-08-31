Deadline Day Live: The Latest Chelsea Transfer News - Kounde & Saul Targets

Deadline day has arrived and it's set to be a busy end to the window for Chelsea.

Thomas Tuchel's side have already landed two stars this summer - Marcus Bettinelli and Romelu Lukaku but could bring in further additions in the final day of the window.

Jules Kounde and Saul Niguez have been linked while several outgoings are expected.

12:59: Chelsea won't pay any price for Jules Kounde

Matt Law: Chelsea want Kounde but they won't just pay any price to land him.

12:57: Saul Niguez to Chelsea - deal not dead

Matt Law: There is 'still a bit of life' in Saul Niguez to Chelsea. Parties haven't 'given up' yet.

12:48: Jules Kounde to Chelsea - Monchi (sporting director) on why they rejected bid

"We always try to agree on every decision that is made. In the case of Jules, an offer has arrived that the club has considered that it is not enough.

"But if tomorrow an offer for another player comes lower than the clause and we accept it, nothing happens."



12:46: Saul Niguez to Chelsea at 'dead end'

Goal Espana: Negotiations have 'not advanced'. Thomas Tuchel wants Saul but in the last hours, the 'operation has fallen'. Parties consider deal is at 'dead end'.



12:38: Saul Niguez update

Kaveh Solhekol: Saul Niguez to Chelsea will only happen if Atletico Madrid can sign a replacement. Pablo Sarabia the target.

12:35: Kounde's release clause revealed

Sporting director Monchi has confirmed his release clause has always been €80 million.

12:32: Kounde to Chelsea 'could still happen'

Kaveh Solhekol: Jules Kounde from Sevilla to Chelsea 'could still happen today' but there has to be a compromise on the transfer fee. He wants to join the Blues - Sevilla want close to €80 million.

While Sky Sports' Mark McAdam says it's 'unlikely' for a deal to happen.

12:31: More from Monchi on Jules Kounde

"People will see what has happened normal and understand it. At the club we lived it with Dani Alves, whose position was more aggressive, and nobody holds a grudge against him.

"We all have the right to have doubts in our lives. Jules is a magnificent professional and it is difficult to be oblivious to everything."



12:25: Jules Kounde to Chelsea 'really difficult'

Fabrizio Romano: As of now, Jules Kounde to Chelsea is 'really, really difficult'.

12:22: More on Jules Kounde from sporting director Monchi

"Everyone defends their interests. Both the club and I have respected the player and Chelsea. We have responded politely and nimbly in the times we were in.

"I don't want the Sevillians to report Chelsea's Twitter account. Each one has defended his own."

12:21: Jules Kounde release clause

Fabrizio Romano: Jules Kounde's release clause is around €75/80M - Sevilla have 'no intention' of negotiating.

12:15: Sevilla break their silence on Jules Kounde

Sporting director Monchi told the media: "(Jules) Koundé can leave before 12 o'clock at night if someone pays the clause, there we can't do anything. He has the same possibilities of leaving as the rest of his teammates.

"Chelsea's only offer for Koundé was last Wednesday for an amount we didn't like. He did not respond to the moment or the conditions.

"We responded with a counteroffer from us that had an expiration date to which they have not responded.

"The decision that Koundé did not travel to Elche has been made by all parties. Jules is a magnificent professional, a young boy, but he is not a superhero.

"We raised the possibility that he would not travel if he was not 100% in the match and he asked us for a little time."

12:12: Saul Niguez to Chelsea looking unlikely

James Robson: Saul Niguez to Chelsea isn't looking promising.

12:09: Callum Hudson-Odoi set to stay at Chelsea

Dharmesh Sheth: Callum Hudson-Odoi will stay at Chelsea - club won't sanction move to Borussia Dortmund.

