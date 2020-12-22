NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageOpinion
Declan Rice & Erling Haaland are Chelsea's two main summer transfer targets

Chelsea have reportedly identified West Ham midfielder Declan Rice and Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland as the two main targets for the summer transfer window.

It has been positive start to the season for Frank Lampard's side, despite a difficult last few weeks, which sees the Blues in fifth place. 

The start has been aided by summer recruitment after Chelsea splashed in excessed of £200 million to bolster their squad. 

Now Chelsea are already planning their targets for the summer as Lampard looks to continue to strengthen his side.

As per Sky Sports' Angelo Mangiante, Rice and Haaland have been earmarked as the two 'main goals' for Chelsea next summer. 

Rice has been constantly linked, and heavily too, as the Blues are set to go back in for him in the summer. It has been previously reported that a January move is unlikely to happen

And Dortmund's Haaland has also been shortlisted as a key target, which could see him join Timo Werner and Tammy Abraham upfront. 

But before Chelsea look to bring any new additions into the club, Lampard will need to offload a couple of players, with Antonio Rudiger, Jorginho and Marcos Alonso a few who could depart Stamford Bridge.

