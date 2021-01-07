Declan Rice pursuit 'driven' by Chelsea boss Frank Lampard as board show reluctance over high fee

Frank Lampard's hopes of signing Declan Rice depend on his future as Chelsea manager with the board reluctant to spend big on the West Ham midfielder.

Rice, 21, has been heavily linked with a return back to his boyhood club in Chelsea, with the likes of Manchester United interested as well.

According to David Ornstein of The Athletic, Rice is a target 'driven' by Frank Lampard with those in the board hesitant to match the Englishman's valuation.

Rice was strongly linked with a return to boyhood club Chelsea in September but a move didn't materialise.

Chelsea were front-runners in the summer transfer market, spending over £200 million on five new additions.

However, the financial implications of the pandemic mean Chelsea need to pick their targets wisely, in positions that need urgent addressing.

Rice has emerged as one of the most talented midfielders in the Premier League with 13 international caps with England as well.

West Ham manager David Moyes isn't planning to let Rice leave anytime soon but despite the pandemic, Chelsea will have to pay up if they are to get the deal over the line.

It may be worth noting that the west London outfit need to trim their wage bill by sanctioning a few departures before any sort of deal for Rice can be struck.

