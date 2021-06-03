Declan Rice Remains On Chelsea's Summer Transfer List - Talks Have Started

Chelsea remain keen on West Ham midfielder Declan Rice this summer, according to reports.

Rice has been on Chelsea's radar for a while now following interest from former boss Frank Lampard, who confirmed after his sacking that he tried to secure a deal for the ex-Blues academy star.

"It didn't happen for various reasons, but we brought in a lot of players in the summer," Lampard revealed back in April. "But I was a big fan of him. For understandable reasons, West Ham know the player that they have on their hands.

Chelsea have recently reignited their interest following Thomas Tuchel's appointment and approval, with those at the club discussing a possible move for the England international.

And as per Fabrizio Romano, Rice is still on Chelsea's list this summer and remain in talks with those close to the player.

The club are still pondering a move for the 22-year-old, who was formerly of the Chelsea academy, and are only at the 'start of talks'.

West Ham boss David Moyes confirmed at the end of the Premier League season that they had no intention of letting Rice this summer.

“I don’t think David Sullivan, David Gold or myself have any intention of losing Declan Rice,” said Moyes.

“We have just qualified for Europe, I think it is a brilliant achievement and Declan is a big part of that and we want him to be a big part of what we do next year as well.”

