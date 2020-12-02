SI.com
Declan Rice to Chelsea latest: January deal for £80M West Ham midfielder unlikely

Matt Debono

A deal to bring West Ham midfielder Declan Rice to Chelsea in January is unlikely despite the Blues' strong interest. 

Rice, a former Chelsea academy player, is the subject of admiration by Frank Lampard and the rest of the Blues coaching team.

Chelsea didn't go ahead and make an official bid in the summer, despite spending in excess of £200 million on seven new signings, after West Ham put a price-tag of £80 million on the England international. 

With the January transfer window under a month away, Rice's links to Chelsea are expected to resurface in the coming weeks. 

But as per Matt Law of the Daily Telegraph, a deal is unlikely at the price West Ham want and due to the Hammers' strong start to the season. 

Rice remains top of Lampard's transfer wish-list but Chelsea remain cautious on splashing the cash for Rice, who they have previously let go of. 

West Ham were confident in the summer of keeping Rice and had previously warned that it would take 'Bank of England' money if Rice was to leave. 

