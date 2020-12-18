Declan Rice to Chelsea latest: West Ham expected to reject £80M offer even if valuation matched

West Ham are expected to reject an offer for Declan Rice in January even if Chelsea match the valuation for the England international.

The 21-year-old has been heavily linked with a move to Stamford Bridge, particularly due to his connection with the club after being released from the academy at the age of 14.

But Rice's performances and rise at West Ham has seen a link of a return arise.

If Rice returned to Chelsea, he would re-unite with Mason Mount who has stamped his place as a regular in Frank Lampard's side. (Photo by IAN KINGTON/AFP via Getty Images)

No move was made by Frank Lampard's side in the summer despite the Blues splashing in excess of £200 million, but with the January window a couple of weeks away, Rice's future is now being discussed.

As per the Athletic, a switch which would see Rice join Chelsea is more likely to occur in the summer as they look to reduce the size of their squad.

However, if a move were made in January by Lampard's side, it is expected that even if they match the £80 million valuation for Rice, West Ham will reject all offers.

West Ham have had a good start to the season with the Hammers one point behind Chelsea. (Photo by ADAM DAVY/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

West Ham have offered Rice a new deal, with his current deal set to expire in 2024, however the England international is in 'no rush' to pen an extension.

It is unlikely that Rice would hand in a transfer request to the West Ham hierarchy to force a move to the Hammers' London rivals, which wouldn't go down well with those in east London.

----------

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube