Declan Rice Wants to Win Big Trophies Amid Chelsea Interest

West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice has revealed he wants to win big trophies during his career amid interest from Chelsea.

The 23-year-old has been in fine form this season and cemented his place as one of the best in the Premier League, if not Europe.

Speaking to Evening Standard, Rice stated that he wants to win the big trophies.

imago1010316348h

The newspaper continues to reveal that Chelsea, Manchester United and Manchester City are all intereted in signing the midfielder, who was released by Chelsea when he was 14.

When asked about his ambitions, Rice said: “I was released by Chelsea at 14, that was a setback. I was nearly released by West Ham at 16, that was nearly a setback, and I’ve had big games where we’ve lost, like the Euros final (with England). It really spurs you on to want to improve.

Read More

“As a young player, I see friends that are close to me, big players winning big trophies. You want to be a part of that. You want to be remembered in this career for what you’ve won. Hopefully, these moments I am having now can spur me on to be even better.”

imago1010316350h

It was previously reported that Chelsea would have to pay a 'super high' price for Rice if they are to sign him in the summer.

Recent reports have also stated that Rice 'would love' to sign for Chelsea after being released as a teenager.

 He is reportedly waiting to see what level of interest the Blues have in him before he makes a decision on his future, leaving Chelsea with a huge advantage over other suitors.

