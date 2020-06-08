Chelsea want to sign West Ham midfielder Declan Rice

Chelsea are reportedly interested in bringing West Ham midfielder Declan Rice back to Stamford Bridge this summer.

Rice was released from the Blues' academy back in 2013 after being deemed not good enough, but now Chelsea are interested in reuniting with the midfielder.

According to Sky Sports, Frank Lampard wants to sign the England international after the acquisition of Timo Werner from RB Leipzig.

The 21-year-old is worth £44.55 million as per Transfermarkt and the question remains as to if Chelsea need another midfielder in their ranks.

Lampard's midfield already consists of Jorginho, Mateo Kovacic, N'Golo Kante, Mason Mount, Ross Barkley and Ruben Loftus-Cheek, also not forgetting Billy Gilmour's rise.

Competition for places is already high and the addition of Rice may be a position that the Blues do not need.

His best mate Mount who has managed to make it into the first-team at Chelsea has refused to rule out playing with Rice again in the future.

"We would always speak to each other about maybe playing with each other again. He was playing for Ireland initially, so it didn’t really look like a possibility, but now he has chosen to play for England and I was buzzing with his decision.

"Now, we will see what happens in the future if we can play with each other again..."

Chelsea have already landed Hakim Ziyech this summer and Timo Werner is on the verge of joining from RB Leipzig for a fee of £54 million.

