Declan Rice's next transfer is 'obvious' amid Chelsea & Man Utd interest

West Ham midfielder Declan Rice has reportedly told friends he wants to stay in London amid speculation of a transfer.

Manchester United have been linked with the England international but Rice wants to remain in the capital amid interest from Chelsea.

Rice has been heavily linked with a switch to west London to join Frank Lampard's side, who is 'driving' a transfer, and to reunite with best friend Mason Mount.

As per the Mirror, Rice has 'no interest' joining Manchester United, who is valued at £80 million.

"Dec has been flattered by interest in him but he doesn't see himself moving to Manchester," a source told the Mirror. "It's obvious where he'd like his next move to be."

Rice was let go by Chelsea at the age of 14 after spending eight years in the academy.

Lampard's under-pressure to deliver results at Chelsea after a poor run of form since the start of December, which has seen the Blues slip down the Premier League table.

But Rice is not expected to make a move in January and a summer move for the West Ham midfielder is more likely.

Lampard is reportedly eyeing Rice as a long-term replacement for veteran defender Thiago Silva.

