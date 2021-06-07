Dortmund Slap £172M Asking Price On Chelsea Target Erling Haaland

He is a man in demand this summer, but will he stay or leave?

Borussia Dortmund have set their asking price for Erling Haaland this summer amid interest from across Europe, including from the likes of Chelsea and Manchester City.

The 20-year-old netted 41 times for Dortmund in as many appearances in all competitions during the 2020/21 campaign.

And with the transfer window set to open on June 9, Haaland's future will be one of the biggest talking points this summer.

Chelsea, Manchester City, Manchester United and Real Madrid are four of the clubs linked with the Norwegian, but they have now all been told how much they will have to pay for Haaland if they want to sign him this summer.

As per AS in Spain, Dortmund will demand £172 million (€200 million) if they are to allow him to leave during the summer transfer window.

Haaland will be able to leave for just £68 million next summer when his release clause becomes active.

What Erling Haaland has said on his future

Speaking last week on international duty with Norway, he said: “I have not taken a position on that (his future). After this international break I will go on vacation, and then I will report for pre-season."

Thomas Tuchel is in the market for a new centre-forward this summer as he looks to add more goals to his Chelsea attack. Haaland is on the list along with Romelu Lukaku and Harry Kane.

Chelsea were dealt a blow in their transfer pursuit of Romelu Lukaku after he came out to state his intention of staying at Inter Milan this summer.

"Yes, I am staying. I've already had contact with our new manager. Maybe I shouldn't say that yet... It was a very positive conversation. There's also the challenge of doing it again (winning the league). I feel good at Inter."

