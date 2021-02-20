Dortmund to not stand in Erling Haaland's way to leave for staggering sum this summer

Borussia Dortmund will not stop Erling Haaland from moving on in the summer for a fee greater than €100 million [$121 million].

The 20-year-old has been heavily linked with a move away from Germany in recent months following his goal-scoring exploits over the past two seasons, wherein he's racked up 41 goals in 42 appearances across all competitions for Dortmund.

According to the Transfer Window Podcast, Dortmund will not stand in the way of the forward if he aspires to leave the club at the end of the season, but will demand a fee above €100 million [$121 million] for the Norwegian.

READ MORE: Chelsea set to bid €90M in opening offer for Borussia Dortmund forward Erling Haaland

READ MORE: Chelsea 'pushing hard' for David Alaba despite verbal agreement with Real Madrid

READ MORE: Report - AC Milan intend to seal permanent move for Fikayo Tomori this summer

It has been suggested recently that the Bundesliga giants have been hit hard by the financial implications of the COVID-19 pandemic and need to trim their wage bill this summer, more so if they fail to seal a top-four finish in the Bundesliga this campaign.

Italian journalist and transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has confirmed the existence of a release clause worth €75 million [£66.6 million] in Haaland's contract at Dortmund, which will become active after the end of the 2021/22 campaign.

It was previously reported that Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich has 'promised' Blues boss Thomas Tuchel that he will try to bring Haaland to Stamford Bridge in the summer if the German guides his side to a top four finish in the Premier League this season.

It has emerged that the west London club aren't alone in the race to sign the forward in the summer, with the likes of Real Madrid, Barcelona and Manchester City all keeping tabs on Haaland's situation at Dortmund.

READ MORE: Report - Chelsea ‘vying intensely’ for Niklas Süle as future at Bayern Munich remains uncertain

READ MORE: Chelsea and Liverpool retain hopes of signing David Alaba despite Real Madrid agreement

READ MORE: Chelsea never submitted official bid for Dayot Upamecano with Bayern transfer comfirmed

Despite improving their attacking impetus in the summer by bringing in the likes of Timo Werner, Hakim Ziyech and Kai Havertz, Chelsea are in the running to sign the Haaland, whose numbers in the Bundesliga are off the charts.

The young Norwegian is very highly rated at the west London outfit and is viewed as the man to lead to the line for the Blues in the coming years under Tuchel.

The board have begun identifying centre-forward options to target in the summer, and Haaland is 'admired' by the club's recruitment staff.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube