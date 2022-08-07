Skip to main content

‘Downhill’ - Pundit on Kepa Arrizabalaga’s Future at Chelsea Amid Napoli Links

Former Tottenham player Alan Hutton has said that Kepa Arrizabalaga should leave Chelsea this summer.

After Chelsea signed Gabriel Slonina this window, Kepa's future at Stamford Bridge is looking very bleak.

The Spaniard isn't planning on staying either with the Blues willing to let him leave this summer.

Italian side Napoli are said to be the club most interested in him and reports have even claimed that the two clubs are close to reaching an agreement.

Despite paying a record transfer fee of £72million for Kepa, one pundit believes it is the right decision to let the 27-year-old leave Stamford Bridge this window.

I think he has to in all honesty," Hutton told Football Insider.

Ever since [Maurizio] Sarri was in charge and the whole dilemma with the penalty situation and him not going off, it has kind of dramatically went downhill from there.

He’s obviously a good keeper but the main sticking point will be the transfer fee and the wages. He’s obviously a high earner but he’s not hit the heights they expected.

Mendy’s number one so he’s [Kepa] not going to play. After Chelsea bringing somebody in, it probably looks like he’ll have to go out.

The problem is they’re not going to get the money that they want for him. Will it be a loan? I think that’s probably an option they’ll look at.

They’re not going to get anywhere near £70million for him so a loan would probably be something that might suit them to cover the wages as well.

