Chelsea suffer transfer blow in pursuit of Napoli forward Dries Mertens

Matt Debono

Chelsea are set to miss out on signing Napoli forward Dries Mertens this summer with the Belgian set to sign a new deal in Italy.

Frank Lampard has had a keen eye on the Belgian forward who is out-of-contract this summer, but he is now expected to remain in Naples.

As per the Guardian Mertens, who has 90 goals in 226 league appearances, has agreed a new three-year extension worth £140,000-a-week.

The 33-year-old was expected to be available on a free transfer this summer, but Mertens has rejected both Chelsea and Inter Milan and opted to remain at Napoli.

A move for Mertens to make the switch to west London this summer would have been shrewd business for the Blues following the coronavirus pandemic.

Lampard is set to lose Willian and Pedro this summer when their contracts come to an end, and the Chelsea boss will need attacking reinforcements.

He will hope to tie the duo down for the remainder of the Premier League season, as the Blues are set to return to training this week ahead of finishing the current campaign.

Lampard is keen to resume the season but supports his players' concerns over their health and safety.

"My lads, I know – and I’m sure all managers will speak in the same way – they’re good lads.

liverpool-fc-v-ssc-napoli-group-e-uefa-champions-league (1)
Dries Mertens celebrating at Anfield after scoring against Liverpool in the Champions League.Getty Images

"Their intentions and their feelings for their families are good. They want to get here and work. They can’t wait to get back and play football.

"I think the important part of my job at the moment is a lot of empathy with the players. ‘You can’t just say, ‘lads, we’re going this way’, because this is a situation none of us have known.

"This is not a players’ strike, it’s not a player not wanting to train, or a player having an argument with another player, this is something that has affected everyone and their families."

