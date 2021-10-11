Revealed: Eden Hazard's Real Madrid Valuation Amid Chelsea Transfer Links

Eden Hazard's transfer valuation has been revealed amid speculation of a possible return to Chelsea.

The 30-year-old has been linked with a return to west London just two years after leaving the club to join Real Madrid in an initial £89 million transfer in 2019.

Hazard's time in Spain has been underwhelming and a disappointment by his own standards and the fee paid. Frequent setbacks have seen the Belgium international limited to just 52 appearances for the Los Blancos.

Claims in Spain have now linked Hazard with a switch back to Stamford Bridge with 'informal' talks reportedly ongoing between the clubs. Real are reported to be willing to allow Hazard to depart.

Chelsea are suggested to be willing to pay no more than £34 million to buy Hazard back, which sits in line with his valuation.

As per Transfermarkt, the 30-year-old's transfer valuation sits at around £36 million.

What has Thomas Tuchel said on Hazard?

"He is a top quality player and a key player for many years at this club and this league, the hardest in the world," the Chelsea boss said back in April.

"So consistent. I have the biggest respect for him. He is a big player, we have many people here who know him well.

"He was a key player for this club now he plays for Real Madrid."

