Eden Hazard 'transfer listed' after Real Madrid's Champions League exit to Chelsea

Eden Hazard has reportedly been replaced on the transfer market by Real Madrid following his full time antics at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday night.

The 30-year-old faced his former club in the semi-finals and it was the first time he returned to west London since his exit in 2019.

Hazard was kept quiet until he was taken off late in the second half by Zinedine Zidane as they searched for a way back into the tie, but it wasn't to be and Chelsea booked their place in the final.

But the Belgian was seen laughing and joking at full-time with Kurt Zouma and Edouard Mendy, causing the Madrid media, their fans and others into meltdown over his actions.

It didn't go down well, and reports in Spain are now claiming Hazard has been put on the transfer market.

They claim: "Hazard is not untouchable anymore, he wasn't untouchable even before the game against Chelsea."

It goes onto say if the right offer comes in for Hazard then he will be sold this summer.

Hazard only joined in 2019 for an initial £89 million plus add-ons but could they be ready to sell him already? He has struggled in Spain due to injury problems.

Zinedine Zidane didn't comment on Hazard's post-match actions, but did concede Chelsea were the better side and deserved to go through to the final.

“They were superior, they deserved to win," said Zidane. "They were more effective over the course of the match, they had a lot of chances too.

"Over the course of the two matches, they deserve the qualification. These are matches of a very high level, [and] we missed something tonight. It is not about organisation, even though in the duels it was difficult."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube