Eduoard Mendy Discusses Champions League Win After Being Crowned 'Best African International'

Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsEuro 2020SI.COM
Search

Edouard Mendy: 'Champions League Win is the Best Achievement of my Life'

The goalkeeper played his part in a historic win.
Author:
Updated:
Original:

Chelsea's Senegalese goalkeeper Edouard Mendy has opened up on his emotions following the Blues' Champions League win.

The goalkeeper was impressive in the competition, keeping nine clean sheets in 12 matches on the way to lifting the trophy.

Speaking after winning the 'best African International' award, Mendy explained how he felt to have won Europe's top tournament.

Mendy slotted into Frank Lampard's side before going under the management of Thomas Tuchel in January, replacing Kepa Arrizabalaga as Chelsea's number one goalkeeper and looking impressive in all competitions as the Blues defence improved under his guidance at the back.

After signing for the Blues last summer, Mendy made 44 appearances for the Blues in all competition, keeping 25 clean sheets and conceding just 29 goals.

The shot-stopper beat off competition from Liverpool duo Mohammed Salah and Sadio Mane as well as Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to claim the award.

Speaking on winning the award, Mendy said: "I'm happy and grateful to receive this award. It has been an incredible year for me and winning the Champions League is one of the best achievements of my life." 

The goalkeeper had an impressive debut season in England

The goalkeeper had an impressive debut season in England

Petr Cech was a huge fan of the shot-stopper, who played at Cech's former club Rennes before making a move to London.

It is believed that Chelsea are interested in signing Jiri Pavlenka from Werder Bremen to provide competition for Mendy next season, who will be featuring for his country at the African Cup of Nations in January.

This could signal the end of Kepa time in London, with Lazio interested in Mendy's current competitor.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

pjimage
Transfer News

Report: AC Milan Talks Over Ziyech and Bakayoko 'Put on Hold'

pjimage (35)
News

Chelsea Guaranteed to Have at Least One Double European Winner

sipa_33273730 (2)
Transfer News

Eduoard Mendy Discusses Champions League Win After Being Crowned 'Best African International'

1002901255
News

Chelsea Return to Pre-Season Training Ahead of 2021/22 Campaign

sipa_33862806
Transfer News

Report: Thomas Tuchel is a Fan of Chelsea-Linked Defender Marquinhos

sipa_32557546
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea are Looking to Sign Werder Bremen Goalkeeper Jiri Pavlenka

1003117134
News

Christian Pulisic Faces Backlash After Latest Video During Summer Holiday

sipa_33572001
News

Hudson-Odoi Shows Off Preparations Ahead of Chelsea Pre-Season Training