Eduoard Mendy Discusses Champions League Win After Being Crowned 'Best African International'

Chelsea's Senegalese goalkeeper Edouard Mendy has opened up on his emotions following the Blues' Champions League win.

The goalkeeper was impressive in the competition, keeping nine clean sheets in 12 matches on the way to lifting the trophy.

Speaking after winning the 'best African International' award, Mendy explained how he felt to have won Europe's top tournament.

Mendy slotted into Frank Lampard's side before going under the management of Thomas Tuchel in January, replacing Kepa Arrizabalaga as Chelsea's number one goalkeeper and looking impressive in all competitions as the Blues defence improved under his guidance at the back.

After signing for the Blues last summer, Mendy made 44 appearances for the Blues in all competition, keeping 25 clean sheets and conceding just 29 goals.

The shot-stopper beat off competition from Liverpool duo Mohammed Salah and Sadio Mane as well as Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to claim the award.

Speaking on winning the award, Mendy said: "I'm happy and grateful to receive this award. It has been an incredible year for me and winning the Champions League is one of the best achievements of my life."

The goalkeeper had an impressive debut season in England (Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Petr Cech was a huge fan of the shot-stopper, who played at Cech's former club Rennes before making a move to London.

It is believed that Chelsea are interested in signing Jiri Pavlenka from Werder Bremen to provide competition for Mendy next season, who will be featuring for his country at the African Cup of Nations in January.

This could signal the end of Kepa time in London, with Lazio interested in Mendy's current competitor.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube