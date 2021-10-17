    • October 17, 2021
    Revealed: Edouard Mendy's Role in Chelsea Rejected Gianluigi Donnarumma Transfer

    Author:

    Edouard Mendy played a major part in Chelsea opting to not try to sign Gianluigi Donnarumma during the summer, according to reports.

    The 29-year-old joined from Rennes last summer in a £22 million as Chelsea look to resolve their goalkeeping problems following the underwhelming performances of Kepa Arrizabalaga.

    Scouted by Petr Cech, Mendy has come into his own and has become an instant success in west London. As a result, he has already won the Champions League, picked up the UEFA Men's Goalkeeper of the Year award as well as being nominated for the 2021 Yashin Trophy. 

    sipa_35594522

    Thomas Tuchel's arrival has rejuvenated Kepa which has seen him be able to rely on both goalkeepers when required, but it didn't stop Chelsea seeking out the possibility of bringing in a new goalkeeper in the summer. 

    Donnarumma became a free agent after leaving AC Milan and Chelsea were a club showing interest. However, it has been claimed by Fabrizio Romano that Mendy was the deciding factor in the Blues not acting on their interest.

    He reports Mendy was seen as a player they wanted to show trust and faith in, opting to not try to sign the Italian. Donnarumma ended signing up for Paris Saint-Germain.

    sipa_35605552

    It's a decision that has paid off. Seven years on after nearly deciding to quit football altogether, Mendy is now regarded as one of the best goalkeepers in the world, and on-form right now, arguably the best.

