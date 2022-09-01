Edson Alvarez Wants To Leave Ajax To Join Chelsea

Chelsea is set to make a move for Ajax's Edson Alvarez on transfer deadline day after a number of injury issues in Thomas Tuchels midfield.

The Blues look to be down to the bare minimum with Jorginho and Conor Gallagher being the only fit central midfielders.

IMAGO / ANP

Mateo Kovacic seems to be slowly returning from injury whereas N'Golo Kante and Ruben Loftus-Cheek are currently unavailable due to injuries.

Despite Chelsea's issue, Ajax are reluctant to sell Alvarez or any more of their squad after losing Antony and Lisandro Martinez to Manchester United.

The Dutch transfer window closed yesterday at 11 pm meaning Ajax would not be able to sign a replacement if Alvarez was to depart the club today.

IMAGO / Pro Shots

According to Mike Verweij, Chelsea has made a £43 million bid to try and sign Alvarez off Ajax to strengthen the depth of the Blue's midfield.

After Chelsea's bid, Alvarez has refused to turn up to training for the second day in a row and has told the Dutch club he wants to leave as the 24-year-old believes this offer may not arise again.

Chelsea could potentially make two signings on transfer deadline day, with the London club still pursuing the likes of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Rafael Leao.

