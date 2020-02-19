Agent of Emerson Palmieri confirms defender will decide Chelsea future in summer

Emerson Palmieri's agent has revealed the Chelsea defender will decide on his future once the season comes to a halt.

The 25-year-old has fallen out of favour in recent weeks under Frank Lampard following the Blues' fragile defensive record.

Emerson has found himself behind captain Cesar Azpilicueta in the pecking order at left-back as a result of the emergence of Reece James at right-back.

The Brazilian has featured 14 times for Chelsea in the Premier League this season, but has found himself left out of the matchday squad in the last two league outings against Leicester City and Manchester United.

There has been speculation on the 25-year-old's long-term future at Stamford Bridge - with interest being shown for a return to Italy.

His agent Luis Fernando Garcia spoke to juvenews.eu on his client's future in west London.

"We know very well about Juventus’ interest but Inter are also interested," Garcia said. "So far there has been no talk of a transfer with Chelsea, nor has there been any official offers.

"I believe that until May there will be no official offers from the two clubs. In the summer we will decide what to do."

Chelsea's defensive frailties have been a concern this season having conceded 36 goals already this term - the second highest out of the sides in the top-10 in the Premier League.

So Emerson's future will have to wait until the summer before being decided, which could give him a few months to prove himself to boss Frank Lampard to show why the Blues' head coach needs him.

