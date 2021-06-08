Emerson Palmieri Delivers Update On Chelsea Future

Emerson Palmieri has offered an update on his future at Chelsea.

The 26-year-old has been heavily linked with a return to Italy after arriving from AS Roma back in January 2018.

Emerson has been starved of game time this season with Ben Chilwell preferred following his acquisition from Leicester City last summer. Marcos Alonso has also appeared to be ahead of him in the pecking order at left wing-back.

(Photo by IPA/Sipa USA)

He made just two Premier League appearances all season during the 2020/21 campaign and played just 15 times across the year in all competitions.

He is now at the European Championships with Italy and has become a key figure under Roberto Mancini. Emerson offered an update on what the future holds for him.

What Emerson Palmieri said

Speaking to the Telegraph, he said: "I try not to think much about these issues. I have my personal goals and believe the best answer that I can offer about it is on the pitch, doing my work well. In the end, everything happens the way it is supposed to happen, so l have no concern about that."

(Photo by Antonio Pozo/PRESSINPHOTO)

Ahead of the Euros, Emerson added: “Of course, the Euros has always been my focus. If you are not playing much (for club), you naturally have to train a bit more, work harder, so when the chance comes around, you are in your best form – and that’s what I did because in the national team you need to be at your peak physical condition.

"I had a season where things didn’t exactly happen as planned, but I think you have to find a silver lining in the middle of this – it was a season where I learned a lot. It all comes down to being happy, training seriously and then letting the coach make his choices. It worked for me this way at Roma and after three trophies, I believe that it’s working at Chelsea, too.

"I have a clear conscience that I give my best every day to help the team, even if it’s hard to tell from outside."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube