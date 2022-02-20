Emerson Palmieri Explains Decision Behind Lyon Stay After Chelsea January Approach

Chelsea defender Emerson Palmieri has explained why he decided to stay at Lyon for the remainder of the campaign instead of returning to Stamford Bridge in January.

Emerson joined the Ligue 1 outfit for the 2021/22 season and has been a standout for Peter Bosz's side. However, due to Chelsea's injury problems at wing-back they tried tried to recall the Italy international last month.

Thomas Tuchel's side eyed a recall for the left-back as their preferred course of action to deal with the season-ending injury to Ben Chilwell.

IMAGO / PanoramiC

But Lyon wouldn't budge despite Chelsea's offer of paying them compensation to terminate the loan deal, which does include an option to buy this summer.

Emerson remained in France while the Champions League holders had to recall Kenedy instead from his spell in Brazil at Flamengo.

Now, Emerson has detailed why he didn't return to the English capital in a recent interview. He said: “I did not return to Chelsea because I promised Juninho (Lyon's sporting director) that I would stay for a season. I am a man of my word."

Emerson's future is yet to be decided but he did admit he is happy in France, but his next step will depend on Chelsea and Lyon.

IMAGO / Sportimage

He added: "I like being in Lyon, I want to be here. For next season, hard to say because depends on the clubs but I’m happy here.”

Chelsea's problems are set to reduce this week when Reece James returns from his hamstring injury. Malang Sarr has emerged as a viable cover at left-back following a string of solid performances in Chilwell's absence.

