Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Emerson Palmieri Explains Decision Behind Lyon Stay After Chelsea January Approach

Chelsea defender Emerson Palmieri has explained why he decided to stay at Lyon for the remainder of the campaign instead of returning to Stamford Bridge in January.

Emerson joined the Ligue 1 outfit for the 2021/22 season and has been a standout for Peter Bosz's side. However, due to Chelsea's injury problems at wing-back they tried tried to recall the Italy international last month. 

Thomas Tuchel's side eyed a recall for the left-back as their preferred course of action to deal with the season-ending injury to Ben Chilwell.

imago1009992319h

But Lyon wouldn't budge despite Chelsea's offer of paying them compensation to terminate the loan deal, which does include an option to buy this summer. 

Emerson remained in France while the Champions League holders had to recall Kenedy instead from his spell in Brazil at Flamengo. 

Read More

Now, Emerson has detailed why he didn't return to the English capital in a recent interview. He said: “I did not return to Chelsea because I promised Juninho (Lyon's sporting director) that I would stay for a season. I am a man of my word."

Emerson's future is yet to be decided but he did admit he is happy in France, but his next step will depend on Chelsea and Lyon.

imago1009510893h

He added: "I like being in Lyon, I want to be here. For next season, hard to say because depends on the clubs but I’m happy here.”

Chelsea's problems are set to reduce this week when Reece James returns from his hamstring injury. Malang Sarr has emerged as a viable cover at left-back following a string of solid performances in Chilwell's absence.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1009510893h
Transfer News

Emerson Palmieri Explains Decision Behind Lyon Stay After Chelsea January Approach

By Matt Debono
1 minute ago
imago1009992900h
News

Andreas Christensen Outlines Chelsea's 'Main Focus' Ahead of Lille Tie

By Matt Debono
31 minutes ago
imago1008891067h (1)
News

Report: Chelsea Handed Major Reece James Boost Ahead of Carabao Cup Final vs Liverpool

By Matt Debono
1 hour ago
imago1009886846h
News

'He’s a Reference' - Jorginho Still Dreams of Playing Under Pep Guardiola

By Rob Calcutt
1 hour ago
imago1009560822h
News

'Always Been a Tough Opponent' - Declan Rice Praises Chelsea Midfielder Mateo Kovacic

By Rob Calcutt
2 hours ago
imago1010005013h
News

Hakim Ziyech Enjoying Current Chelsea Form After Late Crystal Palace Winner

By Matt Debono
2 hours ago
imago1009992873h (1)
Features/Opinions

Comment: Thomas Tuchel's Patience Looks to Be Running Low With Romelu Lukaku

By Matt Debono
3 hours ago
imago1010014922h
News

'Not a Reason to Complain' - Hakim Ziyech Refuses to Find Excuses Despite Difficult Playing Conditions

By Rob Calcutt
4 hours ago