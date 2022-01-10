Emerson Palmieri Latest: Chelsea Make Decision, Compensation Fee & Lyon's Stance

The season-ending injury to Ben Chilwell and Reece James' hamstring tear have forced Chelsea into action to resolve their issues as wing-back.

Thomas Tuchel has one recognised senior wing-back currently available at his disposal - Marcos Alonso. Although the Chelsea boss has other players who are able to fill the void should they be needed, Tuchel is short of numbers in both positions.

It has seen them assess their options and all possibilities this month with the January transfer window currently open.

IMAGO / Xinhua

The options Chelsea have are trying to recall Emerson Palmieri from his loan spell at Lyon, which is their preferred choice. Lucas Digne is set to join Aston Villa, while Sergino Dest of Barcelona has also been linked.

Tuchel admitted at the weekend that Chelsea would prefer to bring Emerson back this month, instead of sourcing a defender from another club.

“I will not give you any details from that but in general I will not hide from the fact that we have a long-term injury to Ben Chilwell as our left wing-back who will miss the season," said Tuchel.

IMAGO / PanoramiC

"We know Emi, we appreciate him as a player and person in general. He had such a huge influence although he did not have a lot of minutes last season.

"He is a top guy, top professional and he is still a Chelsea player. It is not only what I wish for. We need to evaluate the situation. We are looking into it on this position. Emi is one of the options. I will not comment further.”

The Daily Express have released a new report outlining the latest on Emerson's future this month in France.

Chelsea make decision

Chelsea are set to 'try their luck' again in the 'coming days' with Lyon to see if they can bring Emerson back this month. He is their Plan A but 'initial discussions have proved difficult'.

Compensation fee needed

It is believed that Chelsea would have to offer Lyon a compensation fee if Emerson did return to Stamford Bridge in January. This value of this figure remains unclear.

IMAGO / PanoramiC

Lyon and Emerson's stance

Lyon are currently not interested in letting Chelsea break the loan agreement half way through the season because of the Italian's impact for them this season.

While Goal add that 'Emerson is understood to be open to returning to Stamford Bridge where he feels he will get another chance to impress' Tuchel.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube